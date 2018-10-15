Coach Brett Brown confirmed Monday that Fultz will start Tuesday's season-opener against the Celtics, Sixers reporter Jon Johnson reports.

The decision doesn't come as much of a surprise in the wake of the preseason, but Brown will employ a rather unique strategy of starting Fultz to begin games, but turning to veteran J.J. Redick to start the second half. The Sixers' starting five, with Redick at shooting guard, was one of the most productive five-man units in the league last season, but Philadelphia is making a concerted effort to boost Fultz's confidence in the wake of a disastrous rookie season. The former No. 1 overall pick looked more like his old self during the preseason, but his jumpshot is still very much a work in progress, and it remains to be seen just how comfortable he'll be from beyond the arc when the games start to matter.