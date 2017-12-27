76ers' Markelle Fultz: On road trip, expected to increase activity
Fultz (shoulder) will join the 76ers for their upcoming road trip, which begins with Thursday's game against the Trail Blazers and ends Sunday against the Suns, and is expected to increase his workload, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
There's still no timetable for a return, but this news is certainly encouraging for fantasy owners who have held onto Fultz. More information should be available once he's officially re-evaluated, which could certainly happen during or immediately after the road trip. Once he returns, it would likely mean fewer minutes for the likes of Jerryd Bayless and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot.
