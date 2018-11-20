Fultz will see a shoulder specialist early next week and will be away from the team until he is evaluated, David Aldridge of The Athetlic reports.

Fultz's struggles have continued this season, and prior to Tuesday's news, it appeared he was on the verge of losing his spot in the rotation to T.J. McConnell. However, Fultz will now be completely out of the lineup until further testing is done on his shoulder that plagued him for nearly all of his rookie season. In his absence, T.J. McConnell should now be in line for plenty of minutes as the backup point guard to Ben Simmons.