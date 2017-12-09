Fultz (shoulder) will remain out for at least three more weeks, John Schuhmann of NBA.com reports.

The Sixers released an update Saturday stating that Fultz is no longer dealing with any issues in his right shoulder, but they'll continue to bring him along slowly over the next few weeks. The plan is for Fultz to participate in physical therapy and strength and conditioning work, while increasing his on-court basketball activities. If all goes well, the rookie could make his return to action around the turn of the calendar. Fultz has not played in an NBA game since Oct. 23.