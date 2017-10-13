Fultz (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's preseason finale against the Heat, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Fultz did some limited work at Thursday's practice, but ultimately, his absence from Friday's game does not come as much of a surprise. The rookie point guard continues to battle knee soreness, and there has been no word as to whether or not he'll be ready for the regular season opener Wednesday against the Wizards. The team will likely remain cautious with Fultz until he is set to make a full-time return to the court.