Fultz (shoulder) will be sidelined for Friday's preseason affair against the Celtics, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Fultz was originally listed as probable for the game, but his condition seemingly hasn't improved as expected. There's still no indication that it will have a risk of spilling into the regular season, so the 76ers are likely just playing it safe with their rookie.

