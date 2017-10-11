76ers' Markelle Fultz: Out Wednesday vs. Nets
Fultz (knee) will sit out Wednesday's preseason game against the Nets, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
The news doesn't come as much of a surprise, as he was originally listed as doubtful ahead of the contest. It's unclear how serious the injury is, but the team has plenty of reasons to play it safe with their No. 1 pick, who is also dealing with some lingering shoulder pain.
