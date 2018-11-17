Fultz finished with six points (2-5 FG, 2-4 FT), three rebounds, and two assists in 14 minutes during Friday's 113-107 win over the Jazz.

Fultz saw a season low minute total, and this was just the second time through 17 appearances that he has earned less than 20 minutes. Not only did the acquisition of Jimmy Butler push Fultz into a reserve role, it also appears to be reducing his on-court opportunities, as he has averaged 17.5 minutes per game through Butler's first two tilts with the team. Fultz could still figure out how to make an impact despite seeing limited action, but the odds that he'll maintain value in standard leagues are stacked against him.