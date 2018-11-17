76ers' Markelle Fultz: Plays 14 minutes in Friday's win
Fultz finished with six points (2-5 FG, 2-4 FT), three rebounds, and two assists in 14 minutes during Friday's 113-107 win over the Jazz.
Fultz saw a season low minute total, and this was just the second time through 17 appearances that he has earned less than 20 minutes. Not only did the acquisition of Jimmy Butler push Fultz into a reserve role, it also appears to be reducing his on-court opportunities, as he has averaged 17.5 minutes per game through Butler's first two tilts with the team. Fultz could still figure out how to make an impact despite seeing limited action, but the odds that he'll maintain value in standard leagues are stacked against him.
More News
-
76ers' Markelle Fultz: Will come off bench•
-
76ers' Markelle Fultz: Posts career-high four steals in Wednesday's win•
-
76ers' Markelle Fultz: Best game of the season Thursday•
-
76ers' Markelle Fultz: Plays 25 minutes Saturday•
-
76ers' Markelle Fultz: Scores 13 points in Tuesday's start•
-
76ers' Markelle Fultz: Starting at point guard Tuesday•
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.