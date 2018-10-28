76ers' Markelle Fultz: Plays 25 minutes Saturday
Fultz tallied 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists, and one steal in 25 minutes during Saturday's 105-103 victory over Charlotte.
Once again, Fultz did most of his damage in the first half while seeing limited run during the second. The rotation remains a bit of a mystery but does appear locked in for the time being. Fultz is beginning to appear a little more comfortable running the offense and is looking for his shot a bit more. As it currently stands, Fultz is more of a deep league option but the upside is certainly there should he work his way into more playing time as the season progresses.
