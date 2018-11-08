Fultz totaled seven points (3-7 FG, 1-2 FT), four assists, four steals, and two rebounds in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 100-94 win over the Pacers.

Fultz swiped a career high steal total while producing a well-rounded stat line. 76ers coach Brett Brown continues to mostly stagger the minutes of Fultz and Simmons in order to allow them to play with the ball in their hands more when they're on the court, which seems to be paying dividends for both. Fantasy owners will have to live with Fultz's inconsistencies for now, though he does appear to be growing more comfortable with each passing game.