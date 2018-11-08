76ers' Markelle Fultz: Posts career-high four steals in Wednesday's win
Fultz totaled seven points (3-7 FG, 1-2 FT), four assists, four steals, and two rebounds in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 100-94 win over the Pacers.
Fultz swiped a career high steal total while producing a well-rounded stat line. 76ers coach Brett Brown continues to mostly stagger the minutes of Fultz and Simmons in order to allow them to play with the ball in their hands more when they're on the court, which seems to be paying dividends for both. Fantasy owners will have to live with Fultz's inconsistencies for now, though he does appear to be growing more comfortable with each passing game.
More News
-
76ers' Markelle Fultz: Best game of the season Thursday•
-
76ers' Markelle Fultz: Plays 25 minutes Saturday•
-
76ers' Markelle Fultz: Scores 13 points in Tuesday's start•
-
76ers' Markelle Fultz: Starting at point guard Tuesday•
-
76ers' Markelle Fultz: Likely to man point Tuesday•
-
76ers' Markelle Fultz: Team high seven assists Saturday•
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...