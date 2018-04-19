Philadelphia head coach Brett Brown said after the team's morning shootaround that Fultz would act as the backup point guard Thursday against the Heat in Game 3 of the series, Derek Bodner of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.

Brown's comments suggest that T.J. McConnell may be dropped from the rotation as a result, but that wouldn't necessarily open up extended run for Fultz. Starting point guard Ben Simmons logged 39 minutes in Game 2, leaving minimal court time available for Fultz (five minutes) and McConnell (six minutes). If Thursday's game remains reasonably competitive, it's likely that Simmons would handle a similar workload, so Fultz could struggle to crack double-digit minutes even if he absorbs McConnell's court time.