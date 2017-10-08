Fultz (shoulder) took part in a full practice Sunday and is considered probable for Monday's preseason matchup with the Celtics, Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Despite being listed as probable on Friday against the Celtics, Fultz ended up sitting out, as coach Brett Brown took an overly cautious approach for his rookie guard. However, the injury still isn't considered serious and he should be back in the lineup on Monday after going through a full practice recently. Look for Fultz to rejoin the starting lineup, though check back on his status during pregame warmups to make sure he's cleared as expected.