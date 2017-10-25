76ers' Markelle Fultz: Provides correction on shoulder treatment
Updating a previous report, Fultz received a cortisone shot in his shoulder prior to the regular season, rather than having fluid drained, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
It was reported by Fultz's agent earlier in the day that Fultz had fluid drained from his shoulder, but it appears it was actually the exact opposite, with fluid being injected in the shoulder to help with the swelling. It doesn't change much in term's of Fultz's status though, as it essentially just means he's doing everything he can to treat the discomfort in the shoulder. The pain and inflammation have reportedly improved since receiving the shot back on Oct. 5, but he's obviously still nowhere near 100 percent and continues to have trouble lifting his arms up to shoot the ball. Fultz will continue to go through his ongoing treatment plan of physiotherapy, though it remains to be seen if he'll miss any time.
More News
-
76ers' Markelle Fultz: Had fluid drained from shoulder•
-
76ers' Markelle Fultz: Makes work of limited action Wednesday•
-
76ers' Markelle Fultz: Will open season in bench role•
-
76ers' Markelle Fultz: Out for preseason finale•
-
76ers' Markelle Fultz: Questionable for preseason finale•
-
76ers' Markelle Fultz: Out Wednesday vs. Nets•
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...