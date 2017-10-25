Updating a previous report, Fultz received a cortisone shot in his shoulder prior to the regular season, rather than having fluid drained, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

It was reported by Fultz's agent earlier in the day that Fultz had fluid drained from his shoulder, but it appears it was actually the exact opposite, with fluid being injected in the shoulder to help with the swelling. It doesn't change much in term's of Fultz's status though, as it essentially just means he's doing everything he can to treat the discomfort in the shoulder. The pain and inflammation have reportedly improved since receiving the shot back on Oct. 5, but he's obviously still nowhere near 100 percent and continues to have trouble lifting his arms up to shoot the ball. Fultz will continue to go through his ongoing treatment plan of physiotherapy, though it remains to be seen if he'll miss any time.