76ers' Markelle Fultz: Questionable for preseason finale
Fultz (knee) did some limited work at Thursday's practice and is considered questionable for Friday's preseason finale against the Heat, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Fultz was held out of Wednesday's exhibition due to knee soreness and while it doesn't appear to be anything especially serious, the Sixers could ultimately take a cautious approach with their prized point guard. He was only able to go through drills on the side during practice Thursday, which doesn't bode well for his eventual availability Friday. That being said, he'll be given a questionable designation for the time being.
