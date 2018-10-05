Fultz was limited to four points (2-7 FG, 0-1 3PT) in Friday's win over the Mavericks.

Fultz struggled from the floor and missed his only three-point attempt, though he did add three rebounds, three assists and three steals in 23 minutes. More importantly, Fultz started at shooting guard for the third straight game, while the Sixers brought J.J. Redick off the bench.