76ers' Markelle Fultz: Remains limited with basketball activity
Fultz (shoulder) rejoined the Sixers on Wednesday, but took part in "minimal" basketball activity, Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports
Fultz has been away from the team recently while rehabbing his shoulder in Kentucky, so this appears to be a small step in the right direction for an eventual return. However, the fact that he essentially isn't able to do anything on the court indicates it could be another few weeks before he's given the green light to return, so for now, it continues to be a situation to simply monitor. On Nov. 19 it was reported that Fultz would be reevaluated in 2-to-3 weeks and it's been a little over two weeks since then, so another update likely isn't far off.
