76ers' Markelle Fultz: Ruled out Thursday vs. Celtics
Fultz (shoulder) won't play Thursday against the Celtics, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Though Fultz resumed taking contact Sunday and is in the final stage of his lengthy recovery from right shoulder soreness, as 76ers head coach Brett Brown suggested days earlier, the rookie guard will remain sidelined for the team's only game of the week. If Fultz fares well during the 76ers' practices over the weekend, he'll have a realistic shot at suiting up for the team's subsequent game Jan. 15 against the Raptors, but would likely face some restrictions if he plays. In any event, Fultz's impending return makes him an attractive pickup in leagues where he's available, though owners should temper expectations in his first few games back.
