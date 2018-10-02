76ers' Markelle Fultz: Scores 12 in preseason win
Fultz scored 12 points (5-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding five rebounds, an assist and a block in 24 minutes during Monday's preseason win over the 76ers.
For the second straight game to begin the preseason, Fultz got the start alongside Ben Simmons in the Philly backcourt while J.J. Redick came off the bench. After he played in only 14 games as a rookie, Brett Brown and the Sixers' coaching staff is obviously eager to see what Fultz can do, and if he continues to produce during the exhibition schedule, the 2017 first overall pick is likely to find himself in the starting lineup when the games begin to count.
