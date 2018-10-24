Fultz finished with 13 points (6-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist, and one block in 21 minutes during Tuesday's 133-132 overtime loss to the Pistons.

Fultz drew the start at point guard in place of Ben Simmons (back), but ultimately he was benched for T.J. McConnell and earned a season-low minute total despite this being by far the sophomore's best game of the young season. Fultz was feeling it in the first half, even knocking down a three, his second in five attempts through the first four contests of 2018-19. However, for whatever reason, coach Brett Brown hasn't stuck with Fultz in the second halves of games, excluding last Thursday's blowout win versus the Bulls. If Simmons remains sidelined during Wednesday's tilt with the Bucks, Fultz could be in line to draw another start and spend more time with the ball in his hands than usual, though it's unclear how long Brown will keep the 20-year-old guard on the court.