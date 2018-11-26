76ers' Markelle Fultz: Set to meet with specialists
Fultz (shoulder) will meet with specialists twice during the upcoming week, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
The Fultz saga has been well-documented, and this latest twist brings the second-year guard to New York, where he'll meet with specialists on Monday, and then again later in the week. Per Wojnarowski, any sort of resolution isn't expected until closer to the end of the week, and if doctors determine that something is structurally wrong with Fultz's shoulder, he could end up missing significantly more time. As of now, it's safe to rule Fultz out of Wednesday's home game against the Knicks, and it would be a surprise if he's available Friday against the Wizards. On top of the possible shoulder issue, reports last week suggested that Fultz's camp would prefer a fresh start elsewhere, so it remains to be seen whether he and the Sixers can mend their relationship.
More News
-
76ers' Markelle Fultz: Nursing wrist injury, wants trade•
-
76ers' Markelle Fultz: Out at least one week•
-
76ers' Markelle Fultz: Plays 14 minutes in Friday's win•
-
76ers' Markelle Fultz: Will come off bench•
-
76ers' Markelle Fultz: Posts career-high four steals in Wednesday's win•
-
76ers' Markelle Fultz: Best game of the season Thursday•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 7 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 6 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 6? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 7
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...