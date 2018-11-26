Fultz (shoulder) will meet with specialists twice during the upcoming week, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The Fultz saga has been well-documented, and this latest twist brings the second-year guard to New York, where he'll meet with specialists on Monday, and then again later in the week. Per Wojnarowski, any sort of resolution isn't expected until closer to the end of the week, and if doctors determine that something is structurally wrong with Fultz's shoulder, he could end up missing significantly more time. As of now, it's safe to rule Fultz out of Wednesday's home game against the Knicks, and it would be a surprise if he's available Friday against the Wizards. On top of the possible shoulder issue, reports last week suggested that Fultz's camp would prefer a fresh start elsewhere, so it remains to be seen whether he and the Sixers can mend their relationship.