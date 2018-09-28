76ers' Markelle Fultz: Set to start preseason opener
Fultz will start the Sixers' preseason opener Friday against Melbourne United, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philly reports.
While the expectation is that Fultz will come off the bench during the regular season, coach Brett Brown will start him at the two-guard spot alongside Ben Simmons on Friday, with J.J. Redick coming off the bench. While it's ultimately a meaningless exhibition, Friday will mark the unofficial debut of Fultz's "new" jumpshot, which he spent the bulk of the summer refining.
