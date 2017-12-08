76ers' Markelle Fultz: Soreness, muscle imbalance 'gone'
Fultz's (shoulder) soreness and muscle imbalance is gone, though there is still no timetable for a return, Tom Moore of the Bucks County Courier Times reports.
A report came out Wednesday noting that the rookie is still remaining limited with his basketball activity. But, this news seems to indicate Fultz may be ramping up his activity soon. A timetable likely will be established once Fultz goes through more than minimal basketball activity, though there's no word as to when that may be, either.
