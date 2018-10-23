Fultz will start at point guard for Tuesday's game against the Pistons, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

With Ben Simmons (back) out, the 76ers will lean on Fultz to run point with the first unit. He's averaging 8.3 points, 4.7 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals across 26.3 minutes through Philadelphia's first three games. He should be in line for extra minutes and usage Tuesday, making him an enticing DFS option.