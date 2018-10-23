76ers' Markelle Fultz: Starting at point guard Tuesday
Fultz will start at point guard for Tuesday's game against the Pistons, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
With Ben Simmons (back) out, the 76ers will lean on Fultz to run point with the first unit. He's averaging 8.3 points, 4.7 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals across 26.3 minutes through Philadelphia's first three games. He should be in line for extra minutes and usage Tuesday, making him an enticing DFS option.
More News
-
76ers' Markelle Fultz: Likely to man point Tuesday•
-
76ers' Markelle Fultz: Team high seven assists Saturday•
-
76ers' Markelle Fultz: Improves during Thursday's victory•
-
76ers' Markelle Fultz: Less than impressive season opener•
-
76ers' Markelle Fultz: Officially named first-half starter•
-
76ers' Markelle Fultz: Will remain in starting five•
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...