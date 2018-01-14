Fultz is still dealing with some discomfort in his right shoulder, Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports. "It's my understanding that there is still some discomfort from time to time," coach Brett Brown said in regards to Fultz. "And I think that's part of recognizing that there's still some sort of erratic shooting, that it's not where it used to be yet."

While Fultz has been able to go through full-contact 5-on-5 drills at practice, the Sixers still aren't comfortable clearing him for games as he continues to deal with some soreness in his shoulder that is impacting his ability to shoot the ball. Coach Brown made it sound like the team will wait until that's not the case, so Fultz could still miss significant time moving forward. Consider him out indefinitely until the Sixers note otherwise and even when he's ultimately cleared, Fultz will likely be eased back into the action.