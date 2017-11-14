Fultz (shoulder) remains without a timeline for his return, Jon Johnson of CBS Philadelphia reports. According to coach Brett Brown, "We do not know [when he'll return]. Slowly we're getting his shoulder stronger."

Fultz has been going through drills since the beginning of November, but hasn't made enough progress for the medical staff to determine a possible return date. Fantasy owners who have Fultz on their team certainly have a tough decision to make moving forward. Fultz certainly has plenty of upside and could still make a healthy return later in the year and provide solid value. But, there's no guarantee of that either, with cutting Fultz in favor of a waiver wire addition also a fair option. Regardless, T.J. McConnell will probably continue being the main beneficiary of Fultz absence, as he's averaged 7.6 points, 6.7 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 1.6 steals over the past nine games.