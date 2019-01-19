Fultz (shoulder) has returned to Philadelphia to continue his rehab, but he remains without a timetable, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The mystery surrounding Fultz has mostly disappeared from the public spotlight, but the 2017 No. 1 overall pick will be in attendance at Saturday's game against the Thunder. The fact that he's rejoined the team seems like a step in the right direction, but it's unclear when, or if, he'll be back on the court for the Sixers -- or another team -- this season.