76ers' Markelle Fultz: Team high seven assists Saturday
Fultz finished with eight points (4-11 FG), seven assists, four rebounds, and one steal in 22 minutes during Saturday's 116-115 victory over Orlando.
Fultz continues to start for the 76ers but played just 22 minutes in the narrow victory. Ben Simmons (back) was forced out after just seven minutes but this seemed to have no impact on Fultz' playing time. Given the bump in playing time was afforded to J.J. Redick over Fultz, his allotment of playing time appears as though it will be locked in for the time being. If you own Fultz, his production is likely becoming somewhat frustrating. We wouldn't blame you if you dropped him to pick up a hot free-agent but holding him for another week to see how everything plays out is far from the worst idea.
