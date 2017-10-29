Fultz (shoulder) is considered out indefinitely and is expected to be reevaluated in three weeks, Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Fultz has met with several shoulder specialists in recent weeks and while the visits confirmed he's not dealing with any structural impairment, he still has both soreness and scapular muscle imbalance in his right shoulder. It appears Fultz is set to miss at least three weeks, though he certainly could be sidelined longer depending on what the reevaluation reveals at that time. With Fultz out, Jerryd Bayless should continue to get a ton of run at point guard, while T.J. McConnell is also a candidate to pick up a hefty workload off the bench.