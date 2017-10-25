76ers' Markelle Fultz: To miss three games
Fultz (shoulder) will miss the team's upcoming three games and is set to be re-evaluated Tuesday, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Putting aside the miscommunication about Fultz's shoulder treatment before the regular season, the fact remains that his range of motion is severely limited at the moment, and he's having trouble lifting his arm to shoot the ball. He's continuing with his treatment of physiotherapy, but it seemingly hasn't helped as much as he or the team would hope. While he's sidelined, expect the likes of Jerryd Bayless and T.J. McConnell to see an uptick in workload, though Fultz was averaging just 19.0 minutes per game through four contests this season. Depending on how things shake out once he's re-evaluated Tuesday, fantasy owners may have some tough decisions to make.
More News
-
76ers' Markelle Fultz: Provides correction on shoulder treatment•
-
76ers' Markelle Fultz: Had fluid drained from shoulder•
-
76ers' Markelle Fultz: Makes work of limited action Wednesday•
-
76ers' Markelle Fultz: Will open season in bench role•
-
76ers' Markelle Fultz: Out for preseason finale•
-
76ers' Markelle Fultz: Questionable for preseason finale•
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...