Fultz (shoulder) will miss the team's upcoming three games and is set to be re-evaluated Tuesday, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Putting aside the miscommunication about Fultz's shoulder treatment before the regular season, the fact remains that his range of motion is severely limited at the moment, and he's having trouble lifting his arm to shoot the ball. He's continuing with his treatment of physiotherapy, but it seemingly hasn't helped as much as he or the team would hope. While he's sidelined, expect the likes of Jerryd Bayless and T.J. McConnell to see an uptick in workload, though Fultz was averaging just 19.0 minutes per game through four contests this season. Depending on how things shake out once he's re-evaluated Tuesday, fantasy owners may have some tough decisions to make.