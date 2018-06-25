Fultz is considered unlikely to play for the Sixers' summer league entry, the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The Sixers are yet to publicly clarify Fultz's status, but The Inquirer's report implies that that second-year guard is essentially rebuilding his jumper from scratch this summer, and he's still in the relatively early stages of that process. Fultz is reportedly limited to "foundational-type" shooting drills at this time, and it seems rather unlikely that he'll make enough progress to play in the Las Vegas Summer League, which kicks off July 6. The hope is that Fultz, who returned late in his rookie season after missing several months, will have a revamped jumpshot in time for the start of next season. "I think that by the end of the summer, it will be perfect," shooting coach Drew Hanlen said of Fultz's jumpshot. "And he'll be back rolling and he'll show people why he was the number one pick."