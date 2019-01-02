76ers' Markelle Fultz: Will be re-evaluated next week
Fultz (shoulder) will be re-evaluated next week, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
The Sixers will be checking on Fultz's progress with Thoracic Outlet Syndrome in the near future. He's been away from the team thus far while recovering, but the expectation is that the sophomore will return at some point this season.
