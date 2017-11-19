Fultz (shoulder) is progressing well in his recovery and is expected to be reevaluated again in 2-to-3 weeks, Crhis Mannix of Yahoo! Sports reports.

Fultz has been sidelined since late October, now missing 11 games while working back from a shoulder injury. According to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer, Fultz's shoulder soreness is going away and the balance is returning to his shoulders. With all that said, the Sixers are in no rush to bring their No. 1 overall pick back and they'll keep Fultz sidelined for another 2-to-3 weeks before having him evaluated once again. T.J. McConnell should continue to benefit for the time being.