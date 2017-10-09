76ers' Markelle Fultz: Will play Monday
Fultz (shoulder) will play Monday against the Celtics, A. Sherrod Blakely of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Fultz was held out of Friday's game against Boston on a precautionary basis, but after going through a full practice Sunday, the No. 1 overall pick will return to action Monday night. He'll come off the bench, as Brett Brown will go with a backcourt of Jerryd Bayless and Ben Simmons, with Nik Stauskas getting the nod at small forward. In his only preseason action to date, Fultz struggled to a 2-of-13 shooting performance in 23 minutes against the Grizzlies on Oct. 4.
