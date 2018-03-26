Fultz (shoulder) has been cleared to play in Monday's game against the Nuggets, but will come off the bench, Derek Bodner of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.

Fultz has been sidelined since Oct. 25, missing all but four games up until this point while working through right shoulder soreness. However, it appears he's finally progressed enough in his recovery and has been given the green light to play over the last few weeks of the regular season. Fultz is initially expected to operate as Ben Simmons' backup at point guard and coach Brett Brown estimates that his playing time will be limited to around 15 minutes. For that reason, fantasy owners will want to temper expectations for the former No. 1 overall pick, as he'll continue to be eased back into the swing of things moving forward.