76ers' Markelle Fultz: Will play off bench Monday
Fultz (shoulder) has been cleared to play in Monday's game against the Nuggets, but will come off the bench, Derek Bodner of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.
Fultz has been sidelined since Oct. 25, missing all but four games up until this point while working through right shoulder soreness. However, it appears he's finally progressed enough in his recovery and has been given the green light to play over the last few weeks of the regular season. Fultz is initially expected to operate as Ben Simmons' backup at point guard and coach Brett Brown estimates that his playing time will be limited to around 15 minutes. For that reason, fantasy owners will want to temper expectations for the former No. 1 overall pick, as he'll continue to be eased back into the swing of things moving forward.
More News
-
76ers' Markelle Fultz: Increases shooting radius•
-
76ers' Markelle Fultz: Goes through 4-on-4 work at shootaround•
-
76ers' Markelle Fultz: Could miss entire season•
-
76ers' Markelle Fultz: Still dealing with shoulder discomfort•
-
76ers' Markelle Fultz: Ruled out Thursday vs. Celtics•
-
76ers' Markelle Fultz: Goes through 5-on-5 practice•
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...