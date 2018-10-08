76ers' Markelle Fultz: Will remain in starting five
Fultz will remain in the Sixers' starting lineup, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
In somewhat of a surprising move, coach Brett Brown made the decision to start Fultz at the two to begin the preseason, and he's stuck with that alignment for the last four games. Brown confirmed Monday that he'll continue to use Fultz and Ben Simmons in tandem, meaning J.J. Redick will move to the bench. However, Brown also indicated that he'll consider using Redick as a starter to begin the second half of most games.
More News
-
76ers' Markelle Fultz: Fouls out in loss to Mavs•
-
76ers' Markelle Fultz: Quiet vs. Mavs•
-
76ers' Markelle Fultz: Scores 12 in preseason win•
-
76ers' Markelle Fultz: Impressive in starting role•
-
76ers' Markelle Fultz: Set to start preseason opener•
-
76ers' Markelle Fultz: Officially left off summer league team•
-
Top 2018 Fantasy basketball sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Top 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.