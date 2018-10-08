Fultz will remain in the Sixers' starting lineup, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

In somewhat of a surprising move, coach Brett Brown made the decision to start Fultz at the two to begin the preseason, and he's stuck with that alignment for the last four games. Brown confirmed Monday that he'll continue to use Fultz and Ben Simmons in tandem, meaning J.J. Redick will move to the bench. However, Brown also indicated that he'll consider using Redick as a starter to begin the second half of most games.