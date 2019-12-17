76ers' Matisse Thybulle: Absent from injury report
Thybulle (illness) is no longer listed on the injury report for Wednesday's game against Miami.
Thybulle couldn't finish Sunday's game against the Nets due to an upset stomach, but he'll be good to go for Wednesday's tilt. He's averaging 8.4 points, two rebounds and 1.8 assists over his last five contests.
