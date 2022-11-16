Thybulle didn't participate in Wednesday's practice session due to an ankle injury, Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Thybulle played 27 minutes as a starter during Sunday's win over the Jazz, but he's apparently dealing with an ankle injury afterward. Whether he'll be available Friday against Milwaukee remains to be seen, but Shake Milton and Danuel House would likely see increased playing time if Thybulle is sidelined.
