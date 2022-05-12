Thybulle (foot) has entered Thursday's Game 6 against Miami, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
An odd situation to say the least, Thybulle has finally been deemed active. Thybulle entered the game for the injured Danny Green, who appeared to hurt his left leg after Joel Embed fell onto it early in the first quarter.
More News
-
76ers' Matisse Thybulle: Questionable Thursday•
-
76ers' Matisse Thybulle: Hits rock-bottom offensively•
-
76ers' Matisse Thybulle: Set to miss Game 6 at Toronto•
-
76ers' Matisse Thybulle: Remains out for Game 4•
-
76ers' Matisse Thybulle: Officially ineligible for Game 3•
-
76ers' Matisse Thybulle: Won't be available in Toronto•