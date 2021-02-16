Thybulle had five points (2-3 FG, 1-2 3PT), one rebound, one assist, two steals and two blocks in 20 minutes Monday against Utah.

Thybulle contributed across the board in this one, but it wasn't enough to lift his team to victory. He continues to see consistent minutes off the bench for the Sixers this season, averaging just over 17 minutes per contest.

More News