Thybulle amassed two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists, one block and five steals across 27 minutes during Sunday's 105-98 win over the Jazz.

Thybulle started his second straight game despite De'Anthony Melton (back) receiving clearance to play prior to Sunday's tipoff. Thybulle has totaled only five total points in back-to-back starts, but he did contribute on the glass and on the defensive end with a block, his third of the month (six games).