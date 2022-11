Thybulle is available for Friday's game against the Knicks, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.

Thybulle should continue to see increased minutes with James Harden (foot), Joel Embiid (illness) and Danuel House (illness) shelved. Over the past four games, Thybulle has averaged 2.8 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.3 steals in 18.8 minutes.