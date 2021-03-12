Thybulle is starting Thursday's game against the Bulls, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Thybulle will draw his third start of the season after having come off the bench in the 76ers' last six games. He played over 30 minutes in each of his last starts, but was held to just a combined seven points.
