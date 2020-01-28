76ers' Matisse Thybulle: Back to bench Tuesday
Thybulle will come off the bench Tuesday against the Warriors, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
With Joel Embiid (hand) back in the starting five, Thybulle will resume his usual bench role. In 30 games as a reserve, he's averaged 5.0 points, 1.4 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.2 assists in 17.8 minutes.
