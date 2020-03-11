Play

Thybulle will come off the bench Wednesday against the Pistons, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

With both Josh Richardson and Joel Embiid healthy, Thybulle will return to his usual reserve role. Across his past 10 games coming off the bench, he's averaging 3.7 points, 1.2 rebounds and 1.1 steals across 17.4 minutes.

