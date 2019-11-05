76ers' Matisse Thybulle: Back to bench
Thybulle will return to a reserve role in Monday's game against the Suns, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
The 76ers went small with Joel Embiid (suspension) sidelined for Saturday's victory over the Trail Blazers by inserting Thybulle into the starting lineup. They have opted to go small again with Embiid serving his final game under suspension, but this time Furkan Korkmaz will get the start. Thybulle will presumably take on his usual workload coming off the bench in this contest.
