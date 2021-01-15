Thybulle (COVID-19 health and safety protocols) returned from a three-game absence for Thursday's 125-108 win over the Heat, finishing with eight points (2-7 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four steals, one block and one rebound in 17 minutes off the bench.

Though Thybulle was forced into quarantine for the past several days, he never tested positive for COVID-19, so he shouldn't need much time to catch up from a conditioning standpoint. Coach Doc Rivers handed Thybulle a typical amount of minutes in his return, and the second-year wing did what he did best: racking up defensive stats. He'll likely play around 15-to-20 minutes per night for the next handful of games, though he could be one of several reserve wings whose role gets downsized a bit if top shooting guard Seth Curry (illness) is cleared to return to the lineup next week.