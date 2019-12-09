76ers' Matisse Thybulle: Career night versus Raptors
Thybulle tallied 20 points (6-9 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three assists, three steals, two rebounds and one block in 32 minutes during Sunday's 110-104 win over the Raptors.
Thybulle had been listed as questionable due to an ankle injury he suffered in Saturday's victory over the Cavaliers. However, he was able to give it a go and turned in his best performance to date, including career highs in scoring, threes and minutes. If Josh Richardson (hamstring) is ready to return for Tuesday's tilt versus the Nuggets, Thybulle will likely see fewer minutes. Nevertheless, the 22-year-old rookie continues to make the most of his opportunities and seems to be in the process of carving out a quality role for himself thanks to his defense and outside shooting.
More News
-
76ers' Matisse Thybulle: Set to play Sunday•
-
76ers' Matisse Thybulle: Questionable Sunday•
-
76ers' Matisse Thybulle: Out with ankle injury•
-
76ers' Matisse Thybulle: Six dimes in 31 minutes off bench•
-
76ers' Matisse Thybulle: Enters starting five•
-
76ers' Matisse Thybulle: Goes perfect from the field•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...