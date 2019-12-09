Thybulle tallied 20 points (6-9 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three assists, three steals, two rebounds and one block in 32 minutes during Sunday's 110-104 win over the Raptors.

Thybulle had been listed as questionable due to an ankle injury he suffered in Saturday's victory over the Cavaliers. However, he was able to give it a go and turned in his best performance to date, including career highs in scoring, threes and minutes. If Josh Richardson (hamstring) is ready to return for Tuesday's tilt versus the Nuggets, Thybulle will likely see fewer minutes. Nevertheless, the 22-year-old rookie continues to make the most of his opportunities and seems to be in the process of carving out a quality role for himself thanks to his defense and outside shooting.