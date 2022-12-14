Thybulle scored a season-high 15 points (5-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT) to go with two rebounds in 22 minutes during Tuesday's 123-103 win over the Kings.

Thybulle moved into the starting five in place of the injured De'Anthony Melton (back) and came through with an excellent shooting performance, but he didn't provide any defensive stats, which was likely the main reason any fantasy managers might have streamed him Tuesday. After averaging at least one block and steal per game over the previous two seasons, the 25-year-old is down to 0.2 blocks and 0.8 steals per contest in 2022-23.