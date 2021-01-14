Thybulle (COVID-19) is cleared to play Thursday against the Heat, Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice.com reports.
Following a three-game absence, Thybulle will return to the court. He's seeing a reduced role this season compared to last, averaging just 2.0 points and 1.0 rebounds in 12.6 minutes.
