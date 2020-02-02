76ers' Matisse Thybulle: Coming off bench Saturday
Thybulle will come off the bench Saturday against the Celtics, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
With Al Horford (knee) back in the starting five, Thybulle will transition back into a reserve role. When coming off the bench this season, he's averaged 5.0 points, 1.4 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.2 assists in 18.0 minutes.
